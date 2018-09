Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From Trump to trade, financial crisis still resonates 10 years later

The New York Times cited work by Francesco Trebbi, a UBC economist, in a story about the financial crisis.

Trebbi, Amir Sufi, and Atif Mian analyzed 60 countries and found that financial crises tend to radicalize electorates.