Facebook photos shame the homeless

Erin Buckels, a psychology researcher and postdoctorate graduate from UBC, spoke to CBC Kitchener-Waterloo for an article about online shaming.

She said online trolling behaviour can fall into “everyday sadism” or “the tendency to enjoy being cruel to others.”