Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The first Haida language film could have lasting impacts

Star Vancouver interviewed Leonie Sandercock, a UBC planning professor and one of the screenwriters on a Haida language film.

She discussed the challenges with teaching the film’s cast to speak the Haida language.