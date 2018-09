Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Becoming a dentist in B.C. now costs more than 500 root canals

Star Vancouver mentioned UBC in an article about the cost of becoming a dentist in B.C.

Andrea Esteves, associate dean for clinical affairs at UBC, said the “huge cost” associated with dentistry education is due in large part to the large expense of operating dental clinics within learning facilities.

The article also quoted Matthew Yeung, a fourth-year UBC dental student.