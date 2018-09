Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Adventure tourism boat hit rock

Ming Pao Vancouver quoted Michael Byers, a UBC professor of political science, for an article about the grounding of a cruise ship in Canada’s north.

Byers, who has been a lecturer on the ship, said policymakers should consider asking travel companies to travel along major routes or pay for search and rescue costs.