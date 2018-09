Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO study shows school-based activity depends on teachers

Kelowna Capital News reported on a UBC study that examined the effectiveness of daily physical activity in elementary schools.

Mary Jung, a professor in the school of health and exercise sciences at UBC’s Okanagan campus, said most children in B.C. are failing to meet the recommended physical activity guidelines.