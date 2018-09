Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

To tackle opioid crisis, ask why society produces mass despair

Two UBC professors were quoted in a story in The Tyee about the opioid crisis.

Diane McIntosh, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, wrote that she believes the crisis “is due, to a great extent, to the willful blindness of all levels of government through the inadequate resourcing of mental health care.”

Dan Bilsker, a UBC clinical professor, was quoted about possible reasons men commit suicide or overdose.