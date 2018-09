Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opera Silent Night to be performed by nine companies this season

Broadway World mentioned UBC in a story about numerous performances of the opera Silent Night.

The full opera will be performed by the UBC Opera, featuring members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and the University of Kentucky School of Music Opera Theatre.