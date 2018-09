Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meet Hollywood’s fake language inventor

BBC reported on a language created for a film by Christine Schreyer, a professor of anthropology at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Schreyer created the language for a film called Alpha. She also created languages for Power Rangers and Man of Steel.