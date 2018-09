Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How NAFTA changed the way we eat

James Vercammen, a professor of food and resource economics at UBC, spoke to The Walrus for an article about the impacts of NAFTA on how we eat in Canada.

He said higher cost of labour and land in Canada and U.S. economies of scale mean Canadian farmers cannot compete directly with American farmers.