Grounded cruise ship rescue in Nunavut cost Canada’s Armed Forces $513K

CBC North interviewed Michael Byers, a UBC political science professor, about a cruise ship that grounded near Nunuvut.

Byers, who travelled on the ship as a lecturer seven years ago, said policymakers should consider asking tour companies to stay on major shipping routes or to pay for rescues when ships like this are grounded.