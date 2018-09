Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grape harvest underway

AM 1150 cited a UBC study in an article about the grape harvest in Kelowna.

The research from UBC’s Okanagan campus suggested that recent heavy smoke in B.C. could affect quality of grapes in the region.