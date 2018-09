Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does being smart and successful lower your chances of getting married?

Yue Qian, a UBC sociology professor, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about the link between educational success and the chances of getting married.

“Research has consistently found that American women with at least a bachelor’s degree are more likely to get married and stay married than less educated women,” she wrote.