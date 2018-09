Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Digital records mean ancient art ‘survives’ blaze

The Canadian Press interviewed Karen Duffek, a curator at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology, for an article about a museum fire in Brazil that destroyed artefacts, including some from the Pacific Northwest.

She discussed digital records that were made of some items.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, National Post, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver Courier and Vancouver Is Awesome. Similar stories appeared on CBC (also on Yahoo) and in the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province).