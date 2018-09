Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Corporate market power surges, markups skyrocket, a handful of companies to blame

Forbes mentioned work by Ralph Winter, a professor with the UBC Sauder School of Business, in a story about corporate market power surges.

Winter and Dennis Carlton recently studied the credit card industry’s no-surcharge and no-steering rules.