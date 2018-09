Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Convenience of virtual-doctor house calls enticing, especially to younger women: UBC study

The Vancouver Sun cited UBC research in a story about virtual-doctor house calls.

UBC researchers examined invoice billing codes submitted to the government by primary-care doctors who saw patients online to determine the most common medical concerns causing those consultations.

The article also appeared in the London Free Press.