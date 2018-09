Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World’s first Haida-language feature film to be at VIFF

The Georgia Straight reported on the world premiere of the first feature-length film to be shot entirely in the Haida language.

The origins of the film project began in 2011 when UBC planning professor Leonie Sandercock reached out to the Haida Nation about hosting practicum students from the school’s Indigenous Community Planning program.