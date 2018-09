Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TIFF premiere: Sgaawaay K’uuna, the first feature film about the Haida people

The Conversation published an op-ed by Leonie Sandercock, a professor with UBC’s school of community and regional planning, about a film that began as a collaboration between UBC, a film production company and the Haida nation.

“We hope the film will be a catalyst for language revitalization as well as community economic development,” Sandercock wrote.