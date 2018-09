Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lawsuit launched to protect southern resident orca

CBC Radio’s BC Today featured an interview with Andrew Trites, director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC, for a segment about a lawsuit to protect southern resident orca whales.

He said it’s not clear what could be legally done to further protect whales.