Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How much should we spend to save one endangered whale?

Star Vancouver interviewed Adam T. Ford, a conservation biologist at UBC’s Okanagan campus, for an article about efforts to save an endangered killer whale.

Ford explained that it is too late to save the southern resident whale population from numerous threats they face.