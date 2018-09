Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Favourite programs for students in B.C.

Radio Canada mentioned UBC in a story about the most popular university programs in B.C.

The article reported the top five programs at UBC are media technologies, big data study, management, science and international economy.