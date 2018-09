Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why the Canadian strip club is a dying institution

The Globe and Mail quoted Marina Adshade, a UBC economist, in an article about the Canadian strip club industry.

She explained that people have many alternatives to strip clubs today, such as women who strip online.