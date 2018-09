Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where to get free coffee on UBC campus this week

Daily Hive reported that Virtuous Pie at UBC’s Wesbrook Village is handing out cups of free coffee on Thursday.

Another Daily Hive story reported that a new pizza place will open at UBC.