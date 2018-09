Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welfare report gives Canadian children poor marks on mental health, abuse, suicide

The Canadian Press quoted Sorcha Collins, a UBC researcher, for an article about a welfare report on Canadian children.

Collins weighed in on the complexity of the high rate of infant mortality in Nunuvut.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, on Huffington Post and CTV London.