Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBCO eyeing record student numbers

AM 1150 reported that UBC’s Okanagan campus is leaning toward a record number of students this school year.

As of Sept. 1 there are an estimated 9,945 students enrolled.

A similar story appeared in the Kelowna Daily Courier.