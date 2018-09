Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC study finds Vancouver is the unhappiest city in Canada

The Vancouver Courier published a Vancouver Is Awesome article highlighting a UBC study that found Vancouver is the unhappiest city in the country.

Researchers from UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics and McGill University found Vancouver and Toronto were tied for the bottom spot among all 98 Census Metropolitan Areas and Economic Regions in Canada.