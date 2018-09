Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Private-public partnerships are new face of student housing

Andrew Parr, managing director of student housing and hospitality services at UBC, spoke to University Affairs for a story about student housing.

Parr discussed the need to bring student services and amenities like gyms, games rooms and music practice rooms into the same building.