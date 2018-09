Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Irreplaceable West Coast artifacts destroyed in Rio museum fire

Karen Duffek, curator of the Museum of Anthropology at UBC, was quoted in a CTV article about a fire at Brazil’s National Museum that destroyed an estimated 20 million artifacts, including some from B.C.

She said UBC had helped create a digital record of some of the lost artifacts.