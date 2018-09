Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colleges and universities prep for cannabis legalization

City News Toronto interviewed Andrew Parr, managing director of student housing and hospitality services at UBC, for an article about cannabis on university campuses.

“We do not allow the smoking of marijuana in the residence facilities or on the grounds that residents are responsible for,” he said.

The story also appeared on Breakfast Television Toronto and 680 News and a similar story appeared on CBC.