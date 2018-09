Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. health researchers advance HIV progress

The Georgia Straight reported on HIV research from UBC, the B.C. Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, Western University and Simon Fraser University.

“By creating family trees of viruses using a technique called molecular phylogenetics, we can reconstruct the evolutionary history of HIV within a person,” said Brad Jones, a UBC PhD candidate and the study’s first author.