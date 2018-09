Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Art, sustainable farming celebrated at Toronto, Vancouver events

The Globe and Mail highlighted a long table dinner given in support of the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at the UBC Farm.

The meal was prepared by UBC’s executive chef David Speight and the university’s Scholar’s Catering team.