5 reasons you can’t stick with a workout, what to do

U.S. News and World Report interviewed Mary E. Jung, director of the Health and Exercise Psychology Laboratory at UBC, for an article about workout consistency.

She discussed how exercise that is intrinsically motivated is about the pleasure of the moment.

The story also appeared on MSN.