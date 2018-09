Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lessons from a B.C. whooping cough outbreak

CBC reported on a UBC study that examines the 2014 whooping cough outbreak on Haida Gwaii and calls for more clarity on how the province handles outbreaks.

“On review, it was determined to be the most intense outbreak of the condition in Canada that year,” said Tracy Morton, lead author of the study and a clinical assistant professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine.