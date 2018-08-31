Classroom

For the study, researchers surveyed 4,393 Grade 4 students across 164 elementary schools in 10 B.C. public school districts. Credit: Krissy Venosdale/Flickr

UBC experts on back-to-school season

Media Advisories

Aug 31, 2018    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

UBC experts are available to comment on various school-related topics as children and families begin another school year.

General

Wendy Carr
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-827-5088
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

  • Teacher education, mental health literacy education, SOGI inclusion, French education

Jason Ellis
Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education

Technology, media and cyberbullying

Susan Crichton
UBC Okanagan School of Education
Tel: 250-807-8638
Email: susan.crichton@ubc.ca

  • Educational technology, coding

Jennifer Shapka
Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Tel: 778-838-1231
Email: jennifer.shapka@ubc.ca

  • Cyberbullying, kids and technology, adolescent development

Michelle Stack
Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9101
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

  • Educational policy, media education, university rankings, connecting equity and excellence in education

Parenting and social/emotional development

Wendy Hall
School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-7447
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

  • Sleep routines for school-aged kids

Shelley Hymel
Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Tel: 604-822-6022
Email: shelley.hymel@ubc.ca

  • Social and emotional learning, children’s peer relations (social skills training, bullying, aggression, victimization, self-esteem/self-concept)

Amori Mikami
Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

  • Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Marina Milner-Bolotin
Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Tel: 604-822-4234
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

  • Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education

Learning disabilities

Nancy Perry
Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: nancy.perry@ubc.ca

  • Motivation and self-regulated learning in young children, learning disabilities, special education

Linda Siegel
Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Tel: 250-537-8518
Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca

  • Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language

Child care

Paul Kershaw
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-827-5393
Cel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Child care, social policy

Physical activity

Stephen Berg
UBC Okanagan School of Education
Cel: 250-826-2391
Email: stephen.berg@ubc.ca

  • Children’s physical activity and health, physical education, health education, curriculum, pedagogy

Languages

Monique Bournot-Trites
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-228-1880
Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca

  • French immersion

*not available until Wednesday

Lee Gunderson
Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-822-8456
Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca

  • English as a second language, reading, immigrant students

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca