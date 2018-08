Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trade-imposed dairy market erosion could trigger B.C. farm consolidation

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about the impact NAFTA renegotiations could have on small dairy farms.

He said Canada’s family-run dairy farms are too small to compete with the United States and Europe.