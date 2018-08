Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Top B.C. high-school grads share secrets to success

The Vancouver Sun quoted Celeste Leander, a professor and academic director of first-year experience at UBC, about tips to give high-school students an edge when they start university.

The article also profiled Rebecca Lim, an incoming UBC study and the recipient of a $100,000 Schulich Scholarship who will study applied science and hopes to specialize in biomedical engineering.

The story also appeared in The Province.