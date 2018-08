Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The very hot, very hungry caterpillar

Navin Ramankutty, who studies food security at UBC, spoke to The Atlantic for an article about a study on the impacts of climate change on insects.

Ramankutty, who was not involved in the study, discussed how predators of crop pests could respond positively to global warming.