Teen boys report more dating violence than girls

Inverse reported on a UBC study that examined teen dating violence and found boys report higher levels of teen violence.

Elizabeth Saewyc, study author and director of UBC’s school of nursing, said the results can tell us a lot about what society expects of teenage boys.

A similar story appeared on Times of India, India.com and Times Now India.