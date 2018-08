Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perfectionists will find UBC study absolutely perfect

Star Vancouver reported on UBC researchers who are searching for participants for a study on perfectionism.

Paul Hewitt, a UBC psychology professor, said perfectionism is “about correcting a perceived sense of being not good enough by being or appearing to be perfect.”

