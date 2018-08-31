Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Court ruling quashes approval of Trans Mountain

Three UBC professors spoke to various media outlets after the Federal Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Indigenous groups in a case related to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The Canadian Press interviewed George Hoberg, a public policy professor, and Gordon Christie, a UBC law professor, about the role of consultation with First Nations. The CP story appeared on CTV, and in the Times Colonist.

Christie also spoke to the Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun (also in the Calgary Herald) and The Tyee on the same topic. Hoberg was also quoted in article on iPolitics, and in Burnaby Now (also in Richmond News and on Vancouver Is Awesome).

Hoberg and Kathyrn Harrison, a political science professor, were quoted in stories on CBC (also on Yahoo) and Huffington Post (also on Yahoo).

Harrison also spoke to Global National about whether there are any concerns about boosting the national economy at the detriment of the environment.