Cannabis on campus?

Castanet reported that UBC’s Okanagan campus is in the process of outlining a cannabis policy.

“The university is working on developing a policy in response to the upcoming marijuana legalization that addresses the needs of students, faculty and staff,” said Hubert Lai, UBC counsel.