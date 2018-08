Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC women’s basketball to host China U18 team

Richmond News reported that the UBC women’s basketball team will host China’s U18 team next week.

Team China will use the match as preparation for their upcoming competition in the FIBA Asia U-18 Championship.