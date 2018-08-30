Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline decision Business, Law & Society

UBC experts are available to comment on today’s decision by the Federal Court of Appeal regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Gordon Christie

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-9872

Email: christie@allard.ubc.ca

Aboriginal law

Indigenous legal orders

Trans-cultural tort law

Simon Donner

Department of Geography

Tel: 604-822-6959

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Climate change and climate change policy

Sustainability

*not available until Friday

Kathryn Harrison

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-4922

Cel: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Environmental politics and policy issues

Federalism, federal-provincial relations

Trans Mountain pipeline

George Hoberg

UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-3728

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Regulatory process

Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial

Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement

Jocelyn Stacey

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-8326

Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

Canadian environmental law

Environmental politics

*not available until Friday

David Tindall

Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

Social movements and protest

Politics of climate change

Andrew Trites

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: 604-822-8182

Email: a.trites@oceans.ubc.ca