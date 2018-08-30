Pipeline

UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline decision

Business, Law & Society

Aug 30, 2018    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

UBC experts are available to comment on today’s decision by the Federal Court of Appeal regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Gordon Christie
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-9872
Email: christie@allard.ubc.ca

  • Aboriginal law
  • Indigenous legal orders
  • Trans-cultural tort law

Simon Donner
Department of Geography
Tel: 604-822-6959
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

  • Climate change and climate change policy
  • Sustainability

*not available until Friday

Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4922
Cel: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Environmental politics and policy issues
  • Federalism, federal-provincial relations
  • Trans Mountain pipeline

George Hoberg
UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Regulatory process
  • Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial
  • Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement

Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • Canadian environmental law
  • Environmental politics

*not available until Friday

David Tindall
Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

  • Social movements and protest
  • Politics of climate change

Andrew Trites
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-822-8182
Email: a.trites@oceans.ubc.ca

  • Environmental and public concern for southern resident killer whales

