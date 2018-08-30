UBC experts on Trans Mountain pipeline decision

UBC experts are available to comment on today’s decision by the Federal Court of Appeal regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Gordon Christie
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-9872
Email: christie@allard.ubc.ca
- Aboriginal law
- Indigenous legal orders
- Trans-cultural tort law
Simon Donner
Department of Geography
Tel: 604-822-6959
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate change and climate change policy
- Sustainability
*not available until Friday
Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4922
Cel: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Environmental politics and policy issues
- Federalism, federal-provincial relations
- Trans Mountain pipeline
George Hoberg
UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Regulatory process
- Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial
- Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement
Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca
- Canadian environmental law
- Environmental politics
*not available until Friday
David Tindall
Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
- Social movements and protest
- Politics of climate change
Andrew Trites
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-822-8182
Email: a.trites@oceans.ubc.ca
- Environmental and public concern for southern resident killer whales