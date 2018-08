Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trump’s ‘divide-and-conquer’ tactic puts B.C.’s small dairy producers at risk

Star Vancouver quoted Werner Antweiler, an economist and professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about the impact NAFTA renegotiations could have on small dairy farms.

Antweiler expects that it could be a very “expensive” deal for the federal government.