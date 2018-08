Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Treaty to regulate fishing on high seas laudable

The Province published an op-ed from Japan Times that mentioned work by Rashid Sumaila, director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at UBC, in a story about high-sea fishing regulation.

He estimates that closing all the high seas to commercial fishing would turn them into a “fish bank” that would produce more fish which would boost the catch in exclusive economic zones.