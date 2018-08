Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trans Mountain pipeline could be in peril if appeals court sides with First Nations

The Canadian Press interviewed George Hoberg, a UBC public policy professor, about the implications of a Federal Court of Appeal ruling in favour of Indigenous groups in a case related to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

He said such a ruling would be likely to quash the multibillion-dollar pipeline expansion that Canada has offered to purchase.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, MSN, and CBC. A similar story appeared on iPolitics.