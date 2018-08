Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Therapy animals on campuses for back-to-school season

Inverse interviewed Stanley Coren, a UBC psychology professor emeritus, about the benefits of therapy animals on college campuses.

Coren said spending quality time with dogs can have major mental health benefits.

