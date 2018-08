Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More boys report experiencing teen dating violence than girls: Study

Business Standard highlighted research from UBC and Simon Fraser University that found boys are more likely to report being the victim of violence than girls.

Elizabeth Saewyc, senior study author and a UBC nursing professor, said the findings point to a need for more support programs for boys and girls in dating relationships.

