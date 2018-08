Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to plant a trillion trees

Nature quoted Cindy Prescott, a UBC forest ecologist, for an article about restoring woodlands.

“If you don’t look at the soil at the start, you can spend a lot of money and time putting in species that aren’t going to survive there,” she said.