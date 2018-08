Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian researchers take major step toward obtaining universal blood

Xinhua highlighted UBC researchers who discovered a new, more powerful group of enzymes that could turn any type of blood into the universal Type O blood.

Leading researcher Stephen Withers, a professor of chemistry at UBC, said the new enzymes can do the job 30 times better than previous enzymes.